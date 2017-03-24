The number of child sex offences recorded by Scottish police rose to an all-time high last year to an average of nearly 12 a day, according to a charity.

Police Scotland logged 4,368 suspected sexual crimes against under-18s in 2015-16, figures obtained by NSPCC Scotland show.

The figure reflects an increase of 286 reported offences in the space of a year and it is up 43% since 2011-12, following the implementation of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act in 2010.

In the UK as a whole, an alleged child sex offence is recorded by police every 10 minutes, according to the statistics.

Forces around the UK logged a record 55,507 suspected crimes against youngsters last year, indicating that police are registering reported offences at an average rate of 152 a day, or six an hour.