Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Record numbers attending Fife emergency departments as staff struggle to cope with demand

By Alasdair Clark
August 11, 2021, 5:03 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 5:51 pm
NHS Tayside visiting
NHS Fife has warned of increasing pressure

Record numbers of people turning up to NHS Fife A&E departments has led to a further call for locals to play their part.

NHS Fife bosses have said that since May emergency departments have recorded five of its six highest daily attendances since records began.

And it has led to a warning that staff are struggling to cope with the demand in Fife as the healthcare system in Fife comes under increasing pressure.

People living in the Kingdom have been asked to make sure they get the right care in the right place rather than attending A&E.

NHS Fife have warned staff are under increasing pressure

NHS Fife director of Acute Services, Claire Dobson, said the entire health system, including GPs and other frontline services were under increasing strain.

She added: “Our clinicians are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the rising demand.

‘We need the public to play their part’

“We need the public to play their part and for those with an urgent care need – but their issue is not an emergency, and their life is not at risk – we need them to call NHS24 on 111 (a free telephone advice line) and, if necessary, they will be able to speak to a clinician or be directly booked into an appointment with a service that is right for them.”

Clare Dobson said NHS Fife and its partners had been working to improve urgent and emergency care service across the region.

Patients are being urged to call NHS24 on 111 first

She added: “NHS Fife and our primary care partners have been working hard to improve urgent and emergency care services, so residents across Fife can get the right care in the right place, first time – and no time is wasted by patients or our staff.

“We know too many people still go to A&E when their condition or illness is not life-threatening or an emergency, and this means too many people in real need of emergency care end up waiting for treatment.