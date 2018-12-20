Record-breaking £5m raised by this year’s Kiltwalk

A record-breaking £5 million has been raised by this year’s Kiltwalk.

The news was announced by billionaire businessman Sir Tom Hunter and Scotland football team manager Alex McLeish, who revealed walkers raised £3.6m for 1,156 different charities, with a further £1.4m added by Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation.

A total of 20,000 people took part in the marathon walk, which took place across four cities including Dundee.

Sir Tom said: “20,082 walkers, 1,156 amazing charities benefiting from an incredible £5m of funding – Kiltwalk is on the march!

“As 2019 approaches I’d like to thank our walkers, Kilties, sponsors and everyone who supports the Kiltwalk as we step out once again to make a difference to those most in need.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Alex McLeish said: “This just shows how generous Scots are. What fantastic news for Scottish charities just in time for Christmas. Well done to the Kiltwalkers who helped raise such an incredible amount for those who need it most.”

Next year’s Kiltwalks have already been announced with Dundee’s event being held on August 18.

Glasgow will take place on April 28, Aberdeen is on June 2 and Edinburgh will hold its Kiltwalk on September 15 .

For more information or to register visit thekiltwalk.co.uk