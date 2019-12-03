Dundee United legend Hamish McAlpine would love to see Siegrist beat clean-sheet record

Dundee United legend Hamish McAlpine insists he’ll be singing along with the rest of the Arabs if current No 1 Benji Siegrist breaks his league clean sheet record this weekend.

Swiss keeper Siegrist is closing in on Hamish’s total of 545 minutes without conceding in league football and could overtake him in the 83rd minute when Alloa call in at Tannadice on Saturday.

Hamish set the target in early 1985 and also holds the overall record achieved in 1977 where he was unbeatable in league, cup and European competition over 615 minutes.

However, the 71-year-old insists he would be delighted to see Siegrist break both over the next two matches and admits he had no knowledge of the records until a couple of weeks ago.

In fact, when it was put to him by a friend, McAlpine thought they were talking about Michael Marra’s track Hamish (The Goalie).

“My mate, who’s actually a Dundee fan, saw it in the Tele and told me all about ‘my record’,” Hamish said.

“I thought he was talking about Michael Marra – which is a different kind of record altogether!

“Benji breaking it would not make the slightest difference to me, they’re there to be broken.

“If the lad’s trying to break them then that’s great, it does bring extra pressure if he’s aware how close he is to it, though.”

Besides potentially topping his shut-out stats, United great Hamish has been impressed with what Siegrist has brought to the table, particularly this season, as they sit top of the Championship.

And Hamish hopes the big keeper and his team-mates keep up their fine form to earn a return to the Premiership.

He added: “He is a good shot-stopper and he is a big lad as well.

“I would like to see him be a bit more assertive and commanding in the air, particularly given his size.

“He’s been great but it’s not just him, the defence have been impressive between Mark Reynolds, Mark Connolly – and Calum Butcher when he’s moved back.

“Butcher has given us that bit of strength and stability in winning tackles in the middle of the park which lets the team go and play.

“The goalie gets the plaudits but it’s the whole team that earn the clean sheets.

“Sometimes you get bonuses for clean sheets but there was none of that in our day, it was just your job.

“If you don’t lose a goal, you won’t get beat and that’s what’s happening right now.

“Up the other end, Lawrence Shankland is scoring for fun and, when you are playing with the dominance United are at times, someone is going to pop up and get you a goal.

“That takes a bit of pressure off the defence to make shut-outs.

“But it’s results at the end of the day which will get the club back where the fans and everyone associated wants it to be – in the Premiership.

“There is still a lot of points to play for and they just have to keep on plugging away and gaining results.”

Hamish, who made a staggering 688 appearances for the club from 1968-86 is still seen on match days at Tannadice in his role as a club ambassador.

It is a job he loves, particularly chatting to fans before and after games. And Hamish hopes he is celebrating a sixth win and clean sheet in a row with them on Saturday.

“When you are in amongst the fans and see the passion it’s great. The crowds have been excellent this season, 7,000 most weeks.

“It doesn’t matter what division you are in, people want to see winning teams.

“Some of the older ones remember what it was like in our day and, hopefully, they see this team go up.”