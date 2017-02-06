Dundee Rep has reported “record audience numbers” over the past year.

The theatre company, which has published its first annual report, is also said to have increased its turnover, grants received and operating profit in the year to the end of March 2016.

It reported a turnover of £1.764 million, an increase from the previous £1.501m, and received £2.928m in grants, up £47,885 from last year.

The theatre has undergone a review of its governance and structure following the appointment of chief executive Nick Parr and is set to welcome new artistic director, Andrew Panton, in April.

Nick said: “I have been blessed with a supportive team who have embraced the need for change and a motivated and committed board of directors who have helped me update the company’s governing principles, refresh the name of the organisation and recruit exciting new directors with a breadth of skill and personal backgrounds.

“Our two-ensemble model, developed over the past two decades, is a beacon of quality that we are lucky to have in Dundee and, indeed, Scotland.

“No other organisation can boast permanent ensembles of dancers and actors and it is vital our immensely supportive funders continue to work with us to preserve our wonderfully creative company.”

The Rep’s audience numbers increased by 17% to 76,624 in the last year.

There were eight shows produced in 2015, with 167 performances to almost 38,000 people, with productions including its pioneering co-production of Blood Wedding; In My Father’s Words; Witness for the Prosecution, and the critically acclaimed The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil.

Chairman of the board of directors, Peter Inglis, said: “We are spreading the word that Dundee is a creative city.”