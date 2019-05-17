Reckless parking causing problems at Dundee school drop-off zone

A “hardcore” band of parents are “flouting the law” and recklessly parking, causing havoc for other families, according to a Dundee councillor.

SNP councillor Kevin Cordell is in the process of arranging police visits to Forthill Primary after repeated reports of parents parking illegally on Forthill Road when they drop off or pick up their children.

Parking in and around the school has been a long running issue, and the Ferry councillor has been in touch with the council’s head of roads and transportation.

Parking attendants were sent to the school earlier this week as a result and moved six cars away from areas in which they should not have been parked. A police visit is being proposed to encourage parents to be more considerate.

Mr Cordell said: “This attitude by some parents completely ignores the clear danger to the safety of the children in the area.”