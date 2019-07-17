‘Reckless’ drivers roar up Dundee street ‘like a scene from the Fast and the Furious’

A terrified motorist has told how boy racers ploughed through the streets of Dundee in a scene which looked like it belonged to the blockbuster film “the Fast and the Furious”.

Shocking video footage was taken this week on Lochee Road shortly before its junction with Rankine Street.

Images show vehicles, including scrambler bikes and “souped-up” cars, overtaking dangerously at high-speeds at around 10pm on Monday night.

One motorist said the single carriageway had been turned into something resembling a backdrop for the hit movie franchise starring Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel during the surreal experience.

During the one-minute-clip vehicles can be seen overtaking on the wrong side of the road as they travel at speeds of up to 60mph.

The motorist who witnessed the “reckless driving” said: “I’ve never seen anything like what took place on Monday night.

“The best way to describe it was like something out of the Fast and the Furious.

“It was hard to say how quickly the cars were travelling – I reckon it could have been as much as 60mph. As we travelled up to the junction with Rankine Street there were cars travelling north on the Lochee Road on both sides.

“Someone could have been killed. There was one guy on the bike without a helmet.

“One of the cars nearly collided with one of the bikes that got too close.

“As we were near to the junction more cars appeared to have been involved and we caught it on camera.”

A spokesman for road safety charity Break said: “This is a shocking video and it is incredibly concerning to see such blatant disregard for the rules of the road, which exist to keep us all safe.

“These drivers’ dangerous behaviour could’ve had devastating consequences for their fellow road users.

“Thanks to technology, we now have permanent evidence of this dangerous behaviour, and we hope that the police trace the culprits and make an example of them.”

Meanwhile, West End councillor Richard McCready admitted he was sickened by the footage and vowed to inform Police Scotland of his concerns.

He added: “The actions shown in this video are dangerous and reckless.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said there had been no reports of the incident on Monday evening.