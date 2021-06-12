If you’re looking for a drink to toast a celebration with, this breakfast martini can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Quick and easy to make, this gin-based cocktail was invented in 2000 at the Liberty Bar in Lanesborough Hotel in London.

As it is World Gin Day today (June 11), we have shared a recipe for this delicious breakfast martini from The Cocktail Service to kick off the occasion in style.

Whether you enjoy it at brunch, lunch, dinner or later in the evening, this flavoursome number is a go-to for many gin drinkers and is bound to whet your appetite in one way or another.

If you are hosting a barbecue or garden party throughout the warmer summer months it will most certainly impress, and go down well with your guests.

Made with just four ingredients which include marmalade, gin, Triple Sec and lemon juice, not only is this drink very easy to make, but it is easy to drink, too.

Toast World Gin Day in style with friends, family or colleagues and don’t forget to add your orange twist garnish and serve in a coupe or martini glass for the ultimate breakfast martini experience.

Breakfast martini

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 bar spoon of marmalade

50ml gin

15ml Triple Sec

15ml lemon juice

Garnish: orange twist

Method

Stir the marmalade and the gin in the base of a cocktail shaker to dissolve. You can also use an empty clean jar instead if you don’t have a cocktail shaker to hand. Add in the Triple Sec and the lemon juice into the shaker and shake. Strain the drink into a coupe or martini glass and serve it to your guests.

