Fancy having some drinks in the garden this weekend? These luxurious cocktails from the team at Hatch in St Andrews are sure to hit the spot.

There’s nothing better when the weather is nice, than enjoying an ice-cold drink in the back garden.

Having become a bit of a mixology pro myself during the pandemic, I have really enjoyed developing my palate and experimenting with new flavours.

Opening her new restaurant, Hatch, in St Andrews earlier this year in April, Julie Dalton is much more of a pro than I will ever be, and has shared three of the venue’s most popular cocktail recipes with us.

From a pisco-based drink to a mango margarita, not forgetting the gin and basil number, these drinks scream summer.

Julie also owns The Adamson restaurant and bar which is located right next door.

Pisco’s Fashioned

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

40ml Pisco

15ml Yellow Chartreuse

30ml lime juice

15ml passionfruit syrup

1 passionfruit pulp

1 egg white

Method

Put all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker (or an empty, clean jar) and shake the ingredients together. This will help emulsify the egg white and give the drink a lovely foam on top. Then add ice to the shaker and wet shake. Strain into a Champagne flute and enjoy!

Harissa Margarita

Serves 1

Ingredients

40ml Ocho blanco tequila

50ml mango juice

10ml Cointreau

¼ bar spoon of Harissa

15ml lime juice

1 lime, cut into wedges

Garnish: Blend of chilli (1 tsp) and salt (1 tsp) rim with a lime twist

Method

Take a teaspoon of chilli flakes and salt and mix them together on a small plate. Grab your tumbler glass and run a wedge of lime around the edge of it, wetting the rim as you go. Take the edge of the tumbler glass and rub some of the chilli and salt mix onto it and put it to one side. Take all of the ingredients, minus the garnish and the lime wedge, and pour them into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and then double strain into a tumbler glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime twist or wedge.

Bellini Basil Smash

Serves 1

Ingredients

40ml Bombay Sapphire gin

20ml Creme de Peche

25ml lemon juice

20ml Champagne syrup

Handful of basil leaves

Garnish: Lime wheel

Method

Add all of the ingredients into a shaker and muddle the basil leaves. Shake all of the ingredients together and double strain into a wine glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

