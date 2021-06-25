Naan bread is a fantastic accompaniment to any Indian feast but it is also incredibly versatile as you’ll find in this recipe for a loaded sausage and egg naan with coriander chutney.

Everyone is sure to love this breakfast of champions! You’ll top naan bread with succulent sausages, a fried egg, minty sauce, chutney and a diced red onion salad. Serve with tomatoey roasties to the side.

This recipe from our friends at Gousto combines classic breakfast ingredients with Indian favourites to make an incredible brekky that will keep you full right through to lunch.

This is the perfect start to the day at the weekend when you have a little more time on your hands.

Loaded sausage and egg naan bread with coriander chutney

Serves 2

Ingredients

​2 white potatoes

2 tomatoes

1 tsp ground coriander

Drizzle of olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

4 Cumberland sausages

2 plain naan breads

2 British Free Range eggs

For the coriander chutney:

8g fresh coriander

15g fresh root ginger

1 garlic clove

1 tsp cold water

For the red onion salad:

½ red onion

2g fresh coriander

For the mint mayonnaise:

30ml mayonnaise

20g mint sauce

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C Fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7. Chop the potatoes (skins on) into bite-sized pieces and chop the tomatoes into wedges. Add the chopped potatoes and tomato wedges to one side of a baking tray lined with tin foil. Meanwhile, sprinkle over the ground coriander with a little drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Add the Cumberland sausages to the other side of the baking tray and put it in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the sausages are cooked through. To make the coriander chutney: While the sausages and potatoes are in the oven, chop the coriander finely, including the stalks. Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic and ginger. Add three-quarters of the chopped coriander, ginger and garlic (not a big raw garlic and ginger fan? Try using less!) to a small bowl with 1 tsp cold water and give everything a good mix up. Add the white wine vinegar, 1 tbsp olive oil, a pinch of salt and a pinch of sugar and mix to combine. To make the red onion salad: Peel and finely dice ½ a red onion and combine it with the remaining chopped coriander. To make the mint mayo: Combine the mayo and mint sauce with a splash of cold water. When your sausages are almost ready, add the naans to a baking tray and put the tray in the oven for three minutes or until the bread is hot. Meanwhile, heat a medium, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick with a matching lid) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium to low heat. Once hot, crack the eggs into the pan. Tip: Give your eggs a little shake before you crack for perfectly centred yolks! Cover with a lid and cook for 2-3 minutes or until done to your liking. Mix the roasted tomato and potatoes together in the tray and slice the cooked sausages in half lengthways. Top the warmed naan bread with the sliced sausages and a fried egg, then dollop over the mint mayo and red onion salad. Serve the tomatoey roasties to the side and drizzle the coriander chutney all over.

