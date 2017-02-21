A Dundee woman who entered a pageant “for a laugh” is now in the finals of a national beauty contest.

Rebeka Percival, 22, from Downfield, has already been awarded the title of Miss Dundee Galaxy and has now been shortlisted for the finals of Miss Galaxy Scotland next month.

The former Baldragon Academy pupil has already been presented with her Miss Dundee Galaxy sash after an electronic judging session and is looking forward to the experience of competing at the national finals in Lancashire on March 10.

Contestants from England and Wales will also be competing for the coveted crown of their respective countries on the same day.

Rebeka said she is still “shocked” to be in the running, having submitted an application in May while attending Camp America in Philadelphia.

Speaking to the Tele she said she had been “inspired” to apply after having been encouraged by friends she was working with.

She said: “Pageantry is obviously massive in America.

“People asked me if we had similar events back home and to be honest I had no idea.

“When I submitted the application it was definitely done as a laugh to see how I would get on — but three months later I received an email to say I was in the final.

“My shock was compounded further when I got another email the following week telling me I had been crowned Miss Dundee Galaxy.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was thinking to myself this wasn’t meant to happen.”

Rebeka — who competed against more than 500 applicants to get to this stage — will now be looking to pip 11 other contestants for the coveted crown of Miss Galaxy Scotland.

She added: “I’m just a normal girl from Dundee and I guess part of the reason I enrolled in the first place was to improve my confidence.

“I can’t wait to get down there to see what it’s like and just enjoy the experience.”

The trainee early years practitioner added: “There will be an interview stage in front of 20 panellists and a fashion event. I’ve been doing a bit of research to make sure I’m ready and not going down there ill-prepared.”

The winner of the event will then go on to represent Scotland at the Miss Galaxy Finals in Florida, where they will compete against other nations.