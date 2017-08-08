Reassurance over popular Lammas Market

It will be “business as usual” in St Andrews when the Lammas Market returns, according to Fife Council.

The funfair and continental market will run in Market Street from Friday August 11 to Tuesday August 15, from 11am-1pm, while South Street will play host to the funfair and market traders’ stalls from 11am-midnight on Monday August 14 and from 11am-11pm on Tuesday August 15.

A number of streets will close when one of Europe’s oldest medieval fairs takes place.

The council is keen to stress that shops and companies will open as normal during road closures and has been working with St Andrews Merchants’ Association to minimise disruption.