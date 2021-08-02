EWAN GURR: The real experts live with Scotland’s drugs death crisis every day

On Friday, I attended a memorial in Glasgow city centre on the day it was announced a record 1,339 lives had been lost to drugs in Scotland in 2020.

The memorial was held after national statistics revealed another 6% rise across Scotland and is a sober reminder our party of government are still scrambling for answers and solutions.

The tone was sombre but, rather than focusing on the statistics, it was saturated in the stories of people.

One speaker, James Docherty, said: “If you could punish people out of addiction, then Barlinnie would be the best recovery centre in Europe.”

All the while, behind each speaker stood a 15ft carving of Jesus Christ on the cross, crushing a needle.

In front, people held a banner emblazoned with the text: ‘You Keep Talking We Keep Dying’.

Angela Constance, the minister responsible for drugs policy, took to the stage and made some remarks but the sorrow of those in attendance was palpable.

Next Annemarie Ward, the organiser of the Faces & Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) event and an SNP member, took the microphone, looked down and paused.

She then lifted her head, looked at the minister and said: “Back the Bill, Angela.”

The Bill referred to is the Scottish Conservatives’ Right to Recovery Bill.

It proposes any individual seeking addiction or substance misuse treatment should be able to quickly access it, and should not be refused, unless a medical professional deems it would be harmful to them.

Pandemic shows government can act

I held a Q&A in front of an audience with Annemarie in Glasgow city centre last Thursday in which I asked how much involvement she had in the construction of the Bill.

“We wrote it” she responded.

In late 2019, the Scottish Government described the drugs death crisis in Scotland as a public health emergency.

Only months later, we emerged into another public health emergency – the pandemic – and observed how quickly and with laudable co-ordination the Scottish Government could deploy considerable resources in response.

In offering my condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one I reaffirm my commitment to turn words into actions and to do everything possible in our national mission to save and improve lives https://t.co/vnqPiOtgpJ — Angela Constance (@AConstanceSNP) July 30, 2021

Many voices have drawn attention to the drugs emergency taking place in Scotland for decades and have been largely ignored and overlooked.

Watching the minister deliver such a dispassionate speech devoid of substance, I came away unsure if the Scottish Government lack answers or if it does not care.

I am reluctant to believe the latter but while opposition party policy is being steered by those who have entered, experienced and exited addiction, Scottish Government policy very patently is not.

For several reasons, I do not believe the Scottish Conservatives have the answer, but I like the fact they are having a go.

Real experts are living through it

Following the Second World War, investments made by the World Bank to promote poverty reduction and stimulate economic growth yielded successful results in developed nations but less successful results in developing nations.

To understand why, the World Bank engaged in a decade-long piece of research to consult people experiencing poverty, whom they described as “the real experts”.

Ten years on, they published one of the most groundbreaking reports on poverty.

The Scottish Government has a precedent for this type of approach, as evidenced by Social Security Scotland and The Promise Scotland.

Organisations like these two gleaned input from those with lived experience to develop policy.

People who have entered, experienced and exited addiction are equally crucial to policy on drug deaths but they remain excluded.

Their voices are left on a forgotten stage in Glasgow and lost in communities across Dundee as the death count rises.

We have more than enough learned experience, but unless we include those with lived experience, we will never change the narrative on drug deaths and the number for 2021 will be higher again.