Real chance to get involved with Montrose cinema project

An event this month will give the Angus public a chance to etch their names into the fabric of a new cinema.

The Montrose Playhouse team is embarking on a reward-based crowdfunding programme through which people in the community and businesses can further support the building they have helped open.

The dedicated team, led by designer David Paton, was recently awarded £2.26 million from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant fund to make the vision a reality.

The team is busy working on putting the main contract out to tender and obtaining further funding to reach its £3.25m capital and revenue funding target.

Mr Paton said: “A large part of this funding is expected to come from the reward-based funding scheme which we are to launch on Sunday June 23 at Montrose Town Hall.

“Known as the Fellowship of the Playhouse, the sponsorships on offer will allow members of the community and businesses to put their own stamp on the playhouse and become a part of Montrose’s proud history.

“The sponsorship options include engraved bricks or blocks in the front boulevard, seat sponsors, names on the wall of fame and other business and corporate sponsors which are open to everyone.

“A limited number of each option will be released on our launch day, and each person who makes a sponsorship purchase on that day will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 tab at the Reel Cafe Bar when we open.”

The launch event will also include screenings of Aladdin and Rocketman. Tickets available now.