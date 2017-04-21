The 19th Kingdom of Fife Real Ale, Cider and Perry Festival opened yesterday at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

More than 40 beers, plus ciders, will continue to be on offer from noon to midnight today and noon to 11pm on Saturday.

Fife folk band Yard of Ale will be providing entertainment from 7pm tomorrow.

The Kingdom of Fife Campaign for Real Ale holds the event each year to celebrate local breweries and introduce beer enthusiasts to new products.

Awards will be up for grabs in categories including champion beer of Fife and real ale of the festival.