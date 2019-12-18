Martel Maxwell: Choosing winter clothing can be a colourful experience

I’ve never owned so many coats.

Working on Homes Under The Hammer involves hours of filming outside all year – and when inside an auction property, it’s often colder with no heating.

As the programme airs every weekday, it can soon look like I’m always wearing the same few coats.

Deciding to spice things up a bit I opted for a mustardy-yellow faux fur number from Ferry boutique Prego. Then I popped into mum’s to give her a twirl in my new purchase.

To paint the scene, I was somewhat unfortunately wearing an orange jumper underneath – and the coat is sleeveless, so my top half was rather bright.

Mum looked puzzled, as if trying to work something out, before breaking into a smile.

“You know what it would be perfect for – if you ever get asked to dress up as a pumpkin around Halloween,” she said.

Not quite the telly look I was going for.

Thankfully, when teamed with plain, dark clothes, I’m less lantern like.