Ready Steady Go for some regular exercise during the lockdown with Leisure and Culture Dundee’s live streamed classes

Leisure and Culture Dundee is ensuring that no one misses out on their weekly classes during the coronavirus lockdown.

The teams behind some of Leisure and Culture’s most successful classes, including the Ready Steady Go programme, have been working from home by live streaming exercise classes for parents and their youngsters.

Megan Sands said: “We have put together various video clips to entertain children and adults while being stuck at home.

“Ready Steady Go instructors are going live every Tuesday and Friday morning with our boogie babies programme.

“We have adapted this so that older children can join in with their dolls, and adults with no children can also join us for some light exercise.

“As part of the health and wellbeing team, I know how important it is to keep a healthy body and, in turn, a healthy mind.

“I am hoping these videos keep people physically and mentally active throughout this uncertain time.

“The reaction has been phenomenal. We have had local people joining in, along with people from Edinburgh, Aberdeen and even Leeds.

“The coaching staff have completely taken this in their stride and are doing a brilliant job to help and motivate one another.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without them.

“Throughout the week we run two boogie babies classes live on Tuesday at 10.30am and Friday at 10am, along with little mover sessions, book bugs, activities and ideas using home items, baby yoga, baby massage and growth mindset.”

Anyone interested in joining the classes can do so by searching Ready Steady Go – Leisure and Culture Dundee on Facebook.

Anyone not around for the videos as they are happening can catch up on the page later.