Ready, set, go: Memories of school sports days from throughout the decades

As the end of term approaches many schools are gearing up for or have already battled it out on the playing fields in their annual sports day events.

Whether you were a fitness lover or loather there is no denying that sports day was a treat for all, whether you were trying to stay upright in the sack race, balancing an egg on a spoon or tactically choosing your three-legged race partner to ensure you didn’t end up with someone a foot taller than you.

When you went up to the big school things got a bit more serious: weeks beforehand, janitors would have the grass perfectly manicured and the running track painted out in preparation.

Only the top pupils from PE classes would be selected to represent their houses but for the less athletic, it was a delightful afternoon off to cheer on pals.

Join the us today as we dive in to the archives to look at school sports days from throughout the decades in Tayside.

The girls at the Whitfield High School Sports Day in June 1983 were making exceptional cheerleaders here as they encouraged their fellow house team members as they competed on the field.

There were no shortcuts taken with the girls even creating their own signs and pom-poms to show their support- the team spirit was very much alive.

It wasn’t just the girls who were cheering on from the side lines during the Whitfield sports day though as the cheery boys below looked like they were having a fantastic time as they grabbed the attention of the attending camera man. Can you spot any familiar cheeky faces here?

It was a much more serious affair at the school in March 1990 though with a lot less smiley faces as the girls were fully focussed on the task at hand as they took on Whitfield’s cross country race.

Fast forwarding to June of 1990 when colour photography was in and the kids from Monikie Primary School were adorned with classic 90s sport fashion – which is back in fashion now over 30 years later. While they all look like they are having a ball the girl in black looks like she is on a mission and by the looks of it she was in first place. I wonder where she is now and if she is still a track star?

Looking on to June 1992, and arguably even more stereotypical 90s ensembles, youngsters of all ages were getting in on the action at the Perth Road’s Park Place Primary School Sports Day. It isn’t too clear what race they are taking part in here, was it more hula hoops in a row or maybe more of an assault course? Whatever they were doing these kids look like they had it all in hand as they helped their younger peers.

In classic Dundee High School style there were no football strips or cycle shorts at their 1993 sports day at Maryfield Sports Ground. The girls taking part in the eight and nine year olds 80 metre race were adorned in their baby blue pinafores ensuring they still looked presentable whilst battling it out on the track.

The boys were also adorned in their crisp white uniforms however I am sure a lot of them went home with grass stains especially if there were any tumbles during the sack race below which is highly likely.

Heading into the noughties St Mary’s Primary School look like they had a scorcher of a day for their sports events in June 2002. It wasn’t just the usual egg and spoon or sack races for these kids though as they tried their hand at hurdling. Unfortunately they did this event on the playgrounds paving so I am sure there would have been a few skint knees by the end of the day.

Finally kids from all over Dundee joined together in May 2004 for a jam packed sports day. This time they weren’t just competing against their schools house teams this was a city wide event so the stakes were even higher. The girls here were taking it all in their stride as they competed in the 100 metres race with some of the 600 pupils who took part throughout the day cheering them on.