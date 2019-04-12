Readers tell us their thoughts on Dundee being voted Scotland’s number one place to live

With the news that Dundee is the number one place to live in Scotland, we asked our readers what makes the city special to them.

The City of Discovery has been named as the finest place to call home in the whole of the country in a national Sunday newspaper – beating scenic isles and areas of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Judges on the The Sunday Times’ Best Places To Live panel noted the city has undergone a “dramatic transformation”.

Liz Hutchison, 61, from Fintry, said: “Dundee is coming alive. I am a bit disappointed with the V&A and was not overly enamoured but it is a beautiful building.

“I’ve always lived in the city … it’s an up and coming city, there’s a lot of new businesses. I think we could do with a bit more to do.”

John Hutchison, 73, from Broughty Ferry, said: “I had worked in Dundee 30 years ago, and back then Dundee wasn’t the nicest place.

“But now it is a really beautiful city and the people living here are trying hard to keep making it better. The area itself is beautiful, in particular Broughty Ferry. I’m from Yorkshire and Dundee is a nicer city than the big ones there.”

Bryony Innes, 26, from Downfield, said: “I like Dundee because it is so sunny. It’s really student friendly, there is a lot to do for people of all ages.”

Mell Gersok, 46, from Arbroath, said: “Dundee is a lovely place. There is plenty to see and do. The shops are lovely, as is the lovely square. Dundee is a friendly place and always nice in the sunshine.”

On Facebook, our followers also had praise for Dundee – which is famously also Scotland’s sunniest city – but some weren’t as enthuisastic.

Kelly Allan said: “Nice to hear. I’m proud to be a Dundonian.”

Dana Malone said: “One thing I’ve noticed about this city is that when someone needs help we all stick together to make things work.”

Neil Quinney said: “Came up here for uni 25 years ago. Love the place. Friendly, plenty to do and easy to get around.”

Ciska Kellie said: “I think Dundee deserves the title just for the effort it’s put in so far. I’m not from Dundee but really love the West End stretch along Perth Road.”

Scott Connelly suggested the news was a delayed April Fools joke, saying: “April 1 was nearly two weeks ago…”

Bill Duthie was critical of what he perceived as lack of job opportunities. He said: “It is a great city but unfortunately it’s also fast becoming a place for the elderly as the younger generation can’t find any work.”

Lorraine Dunsmuir said: “Lots of great people in Dundee.”

Betty McIntosh said: “Don’t make it sound too good or everybody will want to come here.”

And Elke Shulz said: “I love Dundee and the people of Dundee.”