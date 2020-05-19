Readers’ Letters: ‘Whale playpark not good for city’

Industrial whaling is a part of Dundee’s history that should be acknowledged but, by present day standards, not celebrated.

Our nation cries foul when whales, dolphins and other mammals are being commercially hunted at present by other nations, yet we are allowing an unelected group to use a historically embarrassing image in contemporary sculpture as a statement to represent our city and people.

Surely there are councillors who recognise this proposed sculpture is internationally damaging to the image of Dundee and it should be rejected?

As reader Bob Livingston commented “Dundee was famous for slaughtering” these beautiful creatures.

Who thinks this is a suitable centrepiece to a play park?

David Reid

I am surprised that Dundee City Council has decided to have London-based artist Lee Simmons to do the sculpture of the whale.

I was not impressed with his 17-ton 50ft steel sculpture he completed for London.

Maybe I’m biased but I think Andy Scott, who originally suggested the Whale and Calf, based on Dundee’s whaling history, and has had great success with his Kelpies in Falkirk, should have been given the job, and not just because he’s Scottish.

Jeanetta Black