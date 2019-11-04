READERS’ LETTERS: Time to tackle drugs, shoplifting, begging and prostitution in Dundee

Two readers have written to the Tele to give their views on the issue of drug use in Dundee city centre:

Chemists used to be safe places to visit for your health needs but now you have to put up with people who are getting their methadone.

Some older people are now frightened to go to the chemist as they might be harrassed.

It’s about time Dundee had a methadone facility on the outskirts of the city.

We should make the users travel – it might stop them using. We need to make chemists safe for people to visit again.

Just look at the areas near chemists – needles and other things around the buldings.

It’s time to get rid.

Yours,

Dundee Dougie

It is almost the end of 2019, and the real problems in Dundee are drugs, prostitution and begging, all of which lead to crimes such as shoplifting.

Dundee City Council has a duty to the people of the city to act in these dreadful situations which affect its citizens.

Twice during the week an ambulance crew was called to the city centre.

A teenager who begs was thought to be sleeping when someone noticed he was in the throes of an overdose.

It is costing our health board valuable time and money to assist such individuals.

When will our council wake up and stop the begging in the city centre? Tourists look on horrified at these young addicts begging, as dealers wander around selling drugs to them.

I was approached by a man and a woman and asked if I was looking for valium.

These criminals do not care about the lives of others as long as they make money. It’s approaching Christmas and the town is busier than ever with young and old carrying money.

Do we have to wait until an innocent person is attacked or even killed?

When will our council and police react? Everything is reported too late. Wake up, please.

Yours,

All Seeing Eye.