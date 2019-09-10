READERS’ LETTERS: ‘Thanks to taxi driver who waited with me at Ninewells A&E’

Two readers have contacted the Tele to pay thanks to the public.

Joan Watson wrote: “Thank you to everyone who came and supported our community garden opening and cupcake day fundraiser at West Law Allotments, Dundee, on August 31.

“Despite the dreadful weather, we had a good turnout with everyone enjoying the display of produce from our plots and some delicious home baking.

“Thanks also to everyone who donated the prizes for the tombola stall. It proved very popular, with nearly everyone a winner.

“We raised £237.65 which will be donated to the Alzheimer Scotland charity.”

Meanwhile, reader Mrs Tavendale was grateful to a taxi driver who helped her after a fall.

She said: “I would like to thank the lovely taxi driver who took me to Ninewells Hospital on September 2.

“I think his name was Shug and he was so kind and helpful. I had fallen and injured my face and leg. He took me to A&E and stayed until I had been checked in.”