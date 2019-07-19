READERS’ LETTERS: ‘Sentencing of pervert by Dundee sheriff not harsh enough’

Two readers have been in touch with our letters page, to voice their opinions on the sentencing of Ian MacPhail, who was caught with a sickening haul of indecent images of children.

The first reader said: “Sheriff Alistair Carmichael stated that Ian MacPhail’s number of images was not particularly high – 1,374 of which 454 were at the highest level of depravity.

“How many children had to be abused to accumulate this amount of filth?

“Some of these images showed babies being abused by adult men. Why wasn’t this man placed on the sex register for life? Three years of supervision is a joke.

“I am truly sickened and wonder if this sheriff should even be sitting in a court when he can make a statement like this.”

Truly disgusted.

Another reader added: “I am totally disgusted by the sentence Fife pervert Ian MacPhail was handed.

“How on earth can a sentence of 180 hours of community service and three years supervision for the vile images he shared be justified?

“Once again, let down by the justice system!”

Disgusted.