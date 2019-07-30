READERS’ LETTERS: ‘Safe consumption rooms for addicts will not work’

Our mailbag was bulging this week as people had their say on the proposed idea of safe consumption rooms in Dundee – an idea backed by Dundee MSP and public health minister Joe FitzPatrick.

Here are some of the responses we received:

Like most of the hard working honest people of Dundee, I’m sick of reading about all this safe consumption centre nonsense.

What about opening a centre where the victims of these parasites can go and get help to get over being mugged or having their homes or shops broken into?

Drugs are illegal, so what politicians are basically saying is they have lost the war on drugs.

Hand out life sentences to anyone caught dealing and I can assure you the drug dealing and drug deaths will soon fall.

Yours,

Hard Grafter.

Re: The amount of drug deaths in Dundee and all the consultations we are having as to what is the best course of prevention.

If we take the course of consumption rooms, which I don’t agree with, we are still condoning the illegal use of drugs and not helping the people who are addicted.

Why don’t we do the right thing and fund a rehab support unit where people can get help and kindness and support to get free of their drug dependency if that is what they really want? The choice will still be the individual’s and they can walk in and get the help they need.

Yours,

Mrs Marion Ali.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that our SNP justice system appears to be decriminalising paedophilia, now they want to do the same with drug misuse.

We shouldn’t beat ourselves up about letting drug addicts down. This would be absurd as it’s the drug addicts who have let themselves down and their families and communities.

I think they get too much money in benefits. Taking drugs on top of methadone is a kick in the teeth to the many helpers they are surrounded by. My heart goes out to their families.

Yours,

Cochran.

Setting up consumption rooms won’t work any more than tax payer-funded methadone.

The addicts will use the rooms then go to find a drug dealer. Our NHS should separate itself from the drugs problem. There’s far too much serious crime involved to turn a blind eye to it.

Yours,

Tax payer.

I am sick to death of people like council leader John Alexander, Dave Barrie, etc, pontificating and lecturing that the drugs problem, which is clearly out of control, is “a failure of everyone”.

No, it’s far from it John, it is a failure of the individual with probably a smattering of blame attached to the parents in most cases so don’t give me that liberal rubbish.

Myself and the vast majority in this city are not even slightly interested I can assure you.

Yours,

Zero Tolerance.