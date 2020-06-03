Readers’ Letters: ‘Project is worth the asking price’

Along with members of Camperdown Golf Club and the others who played this magnificent course, I was devastated at its closure.

However, if the loss of the course is a price to pay for the Eden Project to be located at Camperdown, then it would be one worth paying.

This inward investment will increase visitors to the city, provide a massive economic boost including jobs, complementing the significant benefits the V&A has brought to the city.

How can anyone not be enthralled at the possibility of such a magnificent project? We must encourage all concerned to bring the Eden Project to Dundee.

I can and will play my golf elsewhere.

Bring it on