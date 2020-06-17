Readers’ Letters: One-eyed lack of engagement with ‘others’

I am concerned at some of the behaviours of people who claim to be “fighting for equality”.

Destroying monuments, denying history and accusing those who hold opinions that differ from your own of ignorance and hatefulness are not the actions of people invested in moving towards an accepting, inclusive society.

These actions increase division and encourage people to revert to socialising in groups of “sameness”.

The same strident opinions, the same reading of history and the same, one eyed lack of engagement with “others”.

The desire to educate “ignorant people” in the use of language and interpretation of socio-political issues is eerily close to the colonial mentality that has blighted cultural development for years.

I have a distinct impression many people are more interested in being on the “right” side of an argument than advancing the cause of individuals and groups working to bridge divides within communities.

If we really want equality, I suggest we consider our opinions and discuss them honestly, without fear of being shouted down, accused of bigotry, or thrown into the nearest river.