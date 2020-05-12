Readers’ Letters: ‘Lost my daughter to drug addiction’

In response to Zero Tolerance (May 5).

I take it that he or she has the perfect life and perfect family – 99% of the unfortunate people they refer to did not choose their lifestyle, it happened due to the circumstances which occurred in their life.

Parental abuse, spousal abuse, violent relationships, peer pressure and possibly mental health problems, fleeing from all of those and becoming homeless.

They then go on to make poor decisions in desperate circumstances. They turn to drugs, like alcoholics turn to the bottle, to forget.

It then spirals out of control. No doubt if you ask them they will tell you that they hate their lives and how they feel.

I talk from experience. My daughter at age 14 succumbed to peer pressure, and no matter how hard my wife and I tried – tough love, cold turkey and rehab – it just wouldn’t be enough.

The drugs finally won the battle. She died aged 34.

What was once a happy, contented fun loving school child and first class athlete, became one of many unfortunates.

So before you judge, stop and think – if not for the grace of God, it could have been me. Think yourself lucky.