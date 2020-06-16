Readers’ Letters: ‘Douglas has been neglected by council’

I have been resident in Douglas for 62 years.

When I was growing up Douglas was great. I remember Dundee was always Labour-run but by the ’90s Labour appeared to have no respect for the people and it got worse from then on. In the last 15 years it’s been an SNP city and believe me it’s a lot worse.

I was devastated when news came that Michelin was to close and hear Douglas described as a deprived area but it’s true.

There hasn’t been a house built in Douglas for God knows how many years. There are families of five cramped in two-bedroom flats but this council does not give a monkey’s.

Then you hear how they’re tackling drugs and mental health. When are they going to help Douglas with this?

We have been in lockdown for 12 weeks and drug addicts have taken over the streets of Douglas, breaking into people’s houses when they’re sleeping, robbing people in broad daylight and injecting in the middle of the street.

What’s worse is they’re being arrested and getting out the next day to do it all over again.

I think by the time lockdown is over Douglas will have more mental health cases than the rest of Dundee. This council really needs to get a grip.

Angry resident