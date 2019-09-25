READERS’ LETTERS: Could Tesco Murraygate closure help the Wellgate?

Two readers contacted the Tele, following the news the Tesco Metro store in the Murraygate is to close.

One reader suggested that Tesco should move back into the Wellgate, and that the store relocating could help revive the centre.

Another noted that although it was sad to see the store go, city centre shoppers looking for a Tesco were still well-served by two other stores close by.

“Although I am stunned by the Murraygate Tesco Metro closure, shoppers like me will find solace knowing the Riverside megastore branch is actually not far away from the closed outlet, as is Tesco Express on Nethergate.

“So I don’t think there’s a cause for total desperation with two other Tesco’s continuing to trade instead of three. That’s still a good deal! Why sulk?

“My only irritation is the length of time Perth Road’s proposed Sainsbury’s supermarket is taking. They need to get their roller skates on. It’s a horrendous delay.”

Yours,

MD Dundee

“Surely the way forward would be to return Tesco to the Wellgate?

“It was a busy shop there before it closed many years ago. It would hopefully inject some life into the Wellgate, and also retain jobs for the current Tesco staff.”

Yours,

Ian Selbie

