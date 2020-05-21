Readers’ Letters: ‘Anger at thief dodging prison’

I was amazed regarding what Sheriff George Way said about a thief being bailed twice in three days (May 18).

This reprobate won’t change or take steps to change his ways. He had his chance and never took it.

I have been at the sharp end of these people when valuables were taken from my car by people like him.

Even when caught, the items they have stolen are long gone but is this taken in consideration?

Not on your Nellie.

If they have had a chance they should have taken it and if caught again penalise them for the first charge as well.

I have had to work hard to get what I want and these scum take it away on a whim.

Jail them I say.

Disheartened

It was with sheer disbelief I read about Sheriff Way being easily conned by a serial thief into granting him ill deserved bail however the latest chapter in this sorry saga is totally unacceptable.

When this criminal was granted bail Sheriff Way apparently warned: “It’s going to be a very short rope. You so much as sneeze in the wrong direction and you will be going to jail.”

So I’d be delighted if Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown will explain why she sees fit to grant the thief bail after he was caught offending yet again only days after his fairy story was accepted by Sheriff Way!

It is an absolute disgrace, these sheriffs do not have a clue and are so far removed from public opinion they need to be removed from the bench.

No wonder criminals laugh at the so-called law.

law and order