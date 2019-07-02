READER’S LETTER: Yousaf’s response to Tele sex offender petition ‘insulting’

In my opinion Minister Yousaf’s letter is an insult to the 12,000 Dundonians, including myself, who signed your petition.

He has either missed the point or does not understand what the petition was asking for.

He says it should be up to the courts to decide on each case after looking at the facts given in court – how is any sexual abuse case against a child different to another? Abuse is abuse.

This is why 12,000 people demanded automatic jail terms – because the courts are letting the perverts back on to our streets.

What is a petition if it’s not a public consultation?

Robert Redmond.

To sign the petition, click on this link.