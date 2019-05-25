Reader’s letter: Would Army be a better option for sex offenders?

With regards to your campaign Our Kids Need Justice, I have signed the petition but have been thinking long and hard – is prison the right place to send these paedophiles?

After all they would be mixing with others just like them. Would they perhaps not learn lessons from those who are serial offenders?

Should the ones who are capable perhaps not spend the entire sentence in the Army? As I am sure, with prison shortages, most of them will be released early.

The Army might make them think twice before reoffending. Also they should be paid the minimum wage.

And what happens to the victims? Should they not receive compensation paid by the offender?

Also what happens to the paedophiles when they are released from prison? Who is there to monitor them? They can’t be monitored 24 hours a day.

And it’s not as if they can be given medication as being a paedophile is not an illness but is a severely sick form of deprivation.

I really hope more people sign your petition and something can be done to stop these people.

Anonymous.

