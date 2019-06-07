READER’S LETTER: ‘When will the SNP represent the 45% indy voters and the 62% remain?

To your correspondent the Voter, the London-based media makes out the SNP never stop talking about independence, but the truth is Nicola Sturgeon has almost begged Westminster to talk.

Her first option was to keep Scotland in the UK and the UK in the single market (that respects the 55% who voted no).

Her second option was to keep Scotland in the single market within the UK (that respects the 55% who voted no).

Neither of those options have even been discussed, so it’s Westminster that is disrespecting the 55%.

Both options are called a compromise as Scotland voted 62% to remain in the EU.

So the question should be, when does the SNP start respecting the 45% indy voters and the 62% remain voters?

Lastly, 79 countries have left Westminster rule, all had a political party at the helm, not one of those countries are governed today by the same political party.

Scotland, for the first time in more than 300 years, can choose from new and old political parties to run our country.

RS, Dundee.