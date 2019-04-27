LETTER: Wearing a bike helmet should be the law for cyclists

I can’t believe how many people I see riding bikes without helmets.

My two children are always told to wear them when on their bikes and reminded how they will help to keep them safe should they suffer a fall.

While riding their bikes at the weekend, they passed a man and his son who weren’t wearing helmets.

One of my children turned to me and said: “We don’t need to wear helmets.”

They obviously thought that because others weren’t wearing these essential safety items, they didn’t need to.

Why do people choose not to wear them?

And why should this not be the law, the same as wearing a seatbelt in a car?

Surely they do a similar job in preventing serious injury?

Frustrated.