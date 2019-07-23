READER’S LETTER: Tribute to Steven Donaldson the most memorable I’ve seen

The general public and those participating in the cavalcade that paid tribute to Steven Donaldson was one of the most memorable occasions I have ever witnessed.

There was a general feeling of happiness that Steven was being remembered in this way and an underlying feeling of pure hatred for the three worthless individuals involved in his awful murder.

I, too, was among the spectators last Saturday and took up position in Reform Street, Kirriemuir.

Then, shortly after 12.30pm, the “Roods” thoroughfare came to life with cacophony of sound, the likes of which I had never heard before.

From there, the leading bikers turned into Reform Street and almost simultaneously a second cacophony of sound started as they travelled along the street.

The sounds were various, from the normal “beep beep” to strident tones, engines snarling like big cats fighting and at times almost at screaming pitch akin to trumpeting sounds like those of an angry elephant.

To me it was as if the high-powered machines were sending a message to those convicted of the murder.

To the organiser of the cavalcade, Billy Connell, I say well done, you are star.

And to the family of Steven Donaldson I say the Angus public, and beyond, have given you unwavering support and will continue to do so for many years to come.

As for the three accused in the case, I believe in the old saying of what goes around, comes around. Here’s hoping . . . big time.

TF.