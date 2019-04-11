READER’S LETTER: Too many trolleys left dumped near city supermarket

The reason for this letter is the amount of problems the people in Kirkton have to contend with regarding the number of Asda trolleys that are scattered around, more so in the Gillburn Road area.

This has been ongoing since Asda stopped charging for trolleys. Asda has a van to pick them up every two weeks or so, but this does not solve the problem. I have also seen kids being pushed about in them.

Concerned resident.

An Asda spokesman said: “We always want to make our customers’ shopping as easy as possible, which is why we listened to their feedback and removed the £1 trolley locks.

“The vast majority of customers do always return the trolleys after completing their shopping and we would encourage the few that don’t to please leave them in the allocated bays.”