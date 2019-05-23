Reader’s letter: Theft from grave of tragic Lee Welsh left me really angry

I was really angry to read about the trinkets stolen from the grave of Dundee man Lee Welsh.

Just what goes on in the minds of some people?

It beggars belief.

Time and again we read of graves, headstones and memorials being damaged in acts of wanton vandalism.

It makes me sick to my stomach.

I don’t believe all the culprits can be so callous. Surely some of them must have witnessed the awfulness of grief? I urge parents to speak to their children – as I’m assuming it will be children– about respect and compassion for other people.

My sympathy goes to Lee’s family.

Sickened.