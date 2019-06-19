READER’S LETTER: Stop moaning about Dundee, the V&A and council cuts

I’m fed-up of all the letters moaning about things in Dundee – the V&A, SNP cuts, etc.

The V&A is NOT a museum for Dundee or Tayside alone, it is Scotland’s design museum.

The McManus is the place for local history.

Can people not see the improvement in our city in the past 15 years?

Some people are up in arms about the council increasing charges for breakfast clubs, foodbanks and some services – but still expect everything to run the same for less money.

Do they not realise it is the Westminster Government that has brought about these desperate times?

We have kids going hungry and people working and still struggling.

Get the facts right before you condemn councils in Scotland literally trying to make ends meet.

Proud Dundonian.