READER’S LETTER: Station shop doesn’t need alcohol licence to succeed

In last week’s Telegraph I read with interest the comments made by the owner of the proposed retail outlet in the new Dundee railway station (Health bosses object to rail station drink licence, June 13).

According to him, the planned shop needs to be able to sell alcohol in order to be sustainable, and for him to employ more staff.

But if he doesn’t get an off sale licence, then he doesn’t think he will be able to employ the staff he would need.

I feel that he is trying to coerce the city council’s licensing board into giving him the drinks license, by telling them that potential jobs are at risk if he doesn’t get it.

My point is that the previous retail outlet at the railway station did not have an alcohol licence, yet they were able to employ staff for both morning and afternoon shifts.

And they also managed to make money from the outlet while they were there.

Former Westender.