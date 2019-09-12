READER’S LETTER: ‘SNP-led council has left Dundonians worse off’

In reply to Proud Dundonian (Your Voice September 6).

Westminster administers the funds, it is up to each individual local authority to decide what to do with the budget allocated to it.

I do not agree with the millions spent on the V&A, the proposed closure of Camperdown Golf Course and the lack of proper education in schools.

What are the SNP and John Alexander doing about it?

We are paying council tax for our services and yet they are being cut right, left and centre.

If Scotland becomes independent, Dundee will be worse off.

The SNP administration has been in power for 12 years and all it has done is spend money unwisely.

Union supporter.