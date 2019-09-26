READER’S LETTER: ‘Remainer MPs won’t accept democracy’

As a pensioner I am confused by our voting system.

Our MPs voted to hold a referendum on whether we should leave or stay in the EU. No ifs, no buts – just the two options. 17.4 million voted to Leave, which was 52% of those who voted.

It would seem it was a shock to many MPs who wanted to Remain. Why did they not ask at the time for more options on the ballot?

These MPs have created havoc and made us the laughing stock of the world. I do not always accept the person in my constituency ward is the best to suit me but I have to accept the majority.

It would seem when the vote goes against some MPs they will do anything to circumvent this against the wishes of voters. We should be given the power to remove those MPs.

I have to accept it when the majority goes against me – why don’t they have to accept the same?

Yours,

Tartan Tam