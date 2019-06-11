READER’S LETTER: ‘Reading Rooms was warm and braw’

I am an old man now, but cannot forget the braw warm reading rooms in the “LEB” at the end of Blackscroft.

The laddies and sometimes the lassies, would visit it especially on these cauld frosty nights.

If we were lucky enough to get tuppence fae an auld wifey fir giving her a “help” wi her washin, we would visit Tyries bakery at the foot of Middle Street to try to barter with who was at the counter for brokerage of ANYTHING that was not right for selling.

We would nibble away at them while enjoying the heat – every so often the librarian lost the heid because of the crumbs we had left behind.

I was brought up in Constable Street and all that area was my domain.

The war had just finished and blackout was still in force along with rationing.

So, being a young tearaway, I took advantage of whatever was going

The LEB was just one of the many things that brought a difference to our environment.

At other times we paid a visit to another LEB, way up north in Arthurstone Terrrace – where we had to be on our best behaviour or we were “chucked oot”.

Memories. Young lads these days don’t believe my memoirs.

The auldane.

Tele Editor: “Thanks for your letter, Auldane, it’s nice to hear about life in the city in years gone by.

“However, I have been stumped by your use of the letters “LEB” and can’t find what they might stand for. Can you, or any other reader, explain it to me please?”