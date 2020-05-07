Readers’ Letters: Piers Morgan puts BBC News in shade during interview

Like TF I also think Piers Morgan is a bighead (April 30).

However, I happened to catch both his interviews with Helen Whately, the care minister. Despite being savaged in her first interview, she still had no grip on the figures she knew she’d be asked for in her second.

Earning a salary of about £96,000, the least I expect from a minister is to be all over their brief.

BBC interviews with the same ministers have been vapid in comparison to those with Piers – TF might think about making the switch to ITV from the Beeb when Piers is on.

I hope he continues in the same vein with those dumb enough to appear on the show and not having the command of their brief those types of salary should justify.

GO PIERS

On April 22, Piers Morgan and Helen Whately clashed on Good Morning Britain whilst discussing developments in combatting coronavirus by the government.