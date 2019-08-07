READER’S LETTER: ‘Older people have the right to use the NHS – we have paid our way’

I’d be very much obliged if you could lay off us “auld anes” living too long and being a burden on the NHS!

To paint a typical picture of my generation (70s): my mum and dad and their parents all worked hard – no NHS in those days – some ill people just had to suffer as they couldn’t afford to pay for a doctor.

I was born just after the NHS came into being, rationing still having some effect. I left school at 15 and was in work right away. I paid the “big” stamp all my working life.

When I had my child I had to leave work – no maternity leave/pay in these days. I worked evenings in a factory until my child went to primary then I got a part time job.

When they were in secondary, I worked full time once more, paying the “big” stamp. The only time I used the NHS was when I was pregnant and when I gave birth.

I retired at 60 on the government pension and also had a very small private pension I’d paid for.

While I am grateful I lived long enough to get the pension (many people I knew did not) I am NOT “grateful” for the money I receive. I feel I paid into it and am more than entitled to it.

Because I paid for a small private pension I do not get any credits or benefits and actually have less money coming in than some people I know who never worked.

The ones I feel sorry for are those slightly younger than me who cannot claim their pension at 60 no matter how manual a job they are in.

Where did all this money people have paid in over the years go to?

Yours,

Leave us be.