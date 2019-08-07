Wednesday, August 7th 2019 Show Links
READER’S LETTER: ‘Older people have the right to use the NHS – we have paid our way’

August 7, 2019, 4:43 pm
© DC Thomson'Pensioners have earned the right to their pension and the use of the NHS'. (Stock image).
I’d be very much obliged if you could lay off us “auld anes” living too long and being a burden on the NHS!

To paint a typical picture of my generation (70s): my mum and dad and their parents all worked hard – no NHS in those days – some ill people just had to suffer as they couldn’t afford to pay for a doctor.

I was born just after the NHS came into being, rationing still having some effect. I left school at 15 and was in work right away. I paid the “big” stamp all my working life.

When I had my child I had to leave work – no maternity leave/pay in these days. I worked evenings in a factory until my child went to primary then I got a part time job.

When they were in secondary, I worked full time once more, paying the “big” stamp. The only time I used the NHS was when I was pregnant and when I gave birth.

I retired at 60 on the government pension and also had a very small private pension I’d paid for.

While I am grateful I lived long enough to get the pension (many people I knew did not) I am NOT “grateful” for the money I receive. I feel I paid into it and am more than entitled to it.

Because I paid for a small private pension I do not get any credits or benefits and actually have less money coming in than some people I know who never worked.

The ones I feel sorry for are those slightly younger than me who cannot claim their pension at 60 no matter how manual a job they are in.

Where did all this money people have paid in over the years go to?

Yours,

Leave us be.

