READER’S LETTER: Ninewells is the best hospital in Britain

After a visit to A&E at Ninewells I discovered I would need a minor operation that day.

I was given the best care and advice from the consultant and taken up to Ward 24 where again I was put at ease.

I was given a bed in Ward 2 and was made to feel comfortable by Naomi and another Irish nurse whose name I’m sorry to say I forgot. As I sat in my bed I watched the nurses and domestics and was amazed at their level of commitment. Nothing was too much trouble and they all went above and beyond. I was taken to theatre by a great porter and the nurses and staff in theatre where great.

I was given 100% aftercare and considering it was one nurse to six patients it was a happy ward from cleaners to dinner ladies, nurses and doctors.

Our NHS may take a battering from critics but Ninewells, to me, may be the best hospital in Britain.

