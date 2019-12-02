Monday, December 2nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Reader’s letter: ‘Murderers like Robbie McIntosh must never be let out’

by Tele Reader
December 2, 2019, 12:17 pm
© SuppliedRobbie McIntosh attacked Linda McDonald, leaving her for dead.
Robbie McIntosh attacked Linda McDonald, leaving her for dead.
Send us a story

I had hoped to be pleasantly surprised with the publication of the Robbie McIntosh significant case review but it’s just the same old rubbish being spouted.

“Lessons will be learned”, “ensure this never happens again”, blah blah blah.

Linda McDonald could very well be dead.

Robbie McIntosh victim says officials have not taken responsibility for killer’s attack on her

It’s a miracle she survived, so let me make it easy for the useless authorities who toy with decent people’s lives and put all of us at risk with their pathetic decision-making.

Prison bosses ‘accepted’ Robbie McIntosh had worked the system

Convicted murderers should be jailed for life, no parole, no ludicrous home leave and no exceptions, full stop.

Yours,

Law and Order

Video: Nicola Sturgeon responds to question about Robbie McIntosh case

Breaking