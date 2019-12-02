Reader’s letter: ‘Murderers like Robbie McIntosh must never be let out’

I had hoped to be pleasantly surprised with the publication of the Robbie McIntosh significant case review but it’s just the same old rubbish being spouted.

“Lessons will be learned”, “ensure this never happens again”, blah blah blah.

Linda McDonald could very well be dead.

It’s a miracle she survived, so let me make it easy for the useless authorities who toy with decent people’s lives and put all of us at risk with their pathetic decision-making.

Convicted murderers should be jailed for life, no parole, no ludicrous home leave and no exceptions, full stop.

Yours,

Law and Order