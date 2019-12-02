Reader’s letter: ‘Murderers like Robbie McIntosh must never be let out’

I had hoped to be pleasantly surprised with the publication of the Robbie McIntosh significant case review but it’s just the same old rubbish being spouted.
“Lessons will be learned”, “ensure this never happens again”, blah blah blah.
Linda McDonald could very well be dead.
Robbie McIntosh victim says officials have not taken responsibility for killer’s attack on her
It’s a miracle she survived, so let me make it easy for the useless authorities who toy with decent people’s lives and put all of us at risk with their pathetic decision-making.
Prison bosses ‘accepted’ Robbie McIntosh had worked the system
Convicted murderers should be jailed for life, no parole, no ludicrous home leave and no exceptions, full stop.
Yours,
Law and Order
Video: Nicola Sturgeon responds to question about Robbie McIntosh case