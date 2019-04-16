READER’S LETTER: ‘Most people would be vegetarians if they visited a slaughterhouse’

In reply to Dundee Carnivore regarding the letter about being part of the food chain.

Have you ever visited a slaughterhouse? I have.

I would say most people who visited one would become vegetarians.

It is not so much that we eat animals, it is the way we treat and slaughter them.

Our ancestors respected animals and would hunt them in the wild.

Also, if we are “part of the food chain”, why is any animal that dares to attack a human immediately put down?

I am fed up of being lectured during my vegetarian meal by meat-eating fellow diners. I don’t criticise them so why should they criticise me?

Lochee vegetarian.