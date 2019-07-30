READER’S LETTER: ‘Lazy’ council workers to blame for Eurobin mess in Dundee

Regarding the Eurobins, of course there’s a mess – because the bin men don’t want to work too hard. Have you ever seen such a lazy squad in your life?

If your bin is not at the kerb , they won’t lift it. If there is a bag at the side of the bin, will they pick it up? Not a chance.

Drive around Dundee and you will see bin men in bookie shops and parked in streets. Recently I saw one parked in Balgay Cemetery for a couple of hours.

It’s a competition to see who is laziest, bin men or council workers. And who else can take their dogs to work? I’ve never been in a job where I could take my pet.

The unions in Dundee make a mockery out of the term “working men”.

No wonder Dundee has no work for the young people, what company in its right mind would want to set up shop here?

On a last note, if the bin men feel so hard done by then go on strike, the streets couldn’t get much worse. I’m sure there are plenty private firms who would empty our bins.

Yours,

Fed-up council tax payer.