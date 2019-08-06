READER’S LETTER: ‘Lack of parking at Ninewells for motorbikes is a disgrace’

I wonder if you are aware of the disgraceful situation with parking at Ninewells Hospital.

It is rare that I visit Dundee from my home near Crieff, but I went through as my daughter had been transferred from PRI after deterioration in her condition – it is not a serious condition and hopefully will be recovered soon, but I wanted to visit her.

I travelled for more than an hour on my motorcycle to find that this entire class of vehicle is not permitted in the hospital car parks.

I had to make a choice, park outwith the hospital and walk, park somewhere else and get public transport, or just go home without visiting my sick daughter – not an option.

I decided to park anyway as I believe anyone in my situation would, and subsequently received a fine of £60, despite buying a ticket, for an unauthorised class of vehicle.

Surely there can be no justification for this in a hospital? Are we being preyed upon by contractors to the NHS for financial gain at times of family struggle?

Surely motorcycles and mopeds are popular in the city, are other people being persecuted in the same way?

I hope we can make a difference and see a fairer system.

JE Begg.