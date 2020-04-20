READER’S LETTER: ‘Keep putting the pressure on PPE’

I read that doctors have raised concerns not only about the supply of PPE, but also the quality.

NHS staff are sometimes given fluid-resistant surgical masks, the quality of which are of little use in potentially preventing getting the infection. FFP3 Respiratory masks are the best and must be made available to NHS staff.

One hospital doctor told the BMA: “The quality of our eye protection and apron is useless. Some of the PPE provided feels like a tick-box exercise just for psychological reassurance.”

Key workers deserve to carry out their jobs without fear of being infected with coronavirus, or unknowingly passing on the infection.

Why can’t all UK factories which have the capacity urgently switch to producing effective PPE?

If humankind is capable of sending men to the moon and producing nuclear weapons, why can’t the political response allow for top quality PPE to be made available to 100% of frontline NHS staff who urgently need it?

I have written to various politicians and would urge others to do the same to keep the political pressure up. Like everyone else, I clap for NHS workers at 8pm on Thursdays. Now, I want to see the same NHS workers being kept safe and well through good-quality PPE.

From Leon Fields.